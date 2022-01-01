Cinderlands Wexford
Cinderlands Taproom - Wexford is our third brick and mortar location and is now open for business. Featuring Cinderlands Beer and a quick grab and go menu from Executive Chef Joe Kiefer.
171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1
Wexford PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
