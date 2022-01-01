Go
Cinderlands Wexford

Cinderlands Taproom - Wexford is our third brick and mortar location and is now open for business. Featuring Cinderlands Beer and a quick grab and go menu from Executive Chef Joe Kiefer.

171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1

Popular Items

Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Dry Country - Cold IPA - 16oz 4pack$18.00
Cold IPA brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Citra, and Waimea. Wester than West Coast. 6.4% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
One Way Out - Hazy IPA - 16oz 4pack$18.00
Hazy IPA with Citra and Nelson Sauvin. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Lil' Cinder - 16oz 4pack$10.00
Light lager brewed with corn and American six-row 4.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Squish - Hazy Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack$15.00
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Test Piece: Riwaka - Hazy IPA - 16oz 4pack$18.00
Hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Riwaka hops from New Zealand. 6.7% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Location

171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1

Wexford PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
