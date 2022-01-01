Cinder's Charcoal Grille
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2369 W Wisconsin Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2369 W Wisconsin Ave
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
