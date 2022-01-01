Go
Toast

Cinis

Come in and enjoy!

252 Friend Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cini's Special$28.00
Large Cheese Pizza and 6 pack of Traditional Cini's
The Roni 16"$25.00
The Buff Chick 16"$25.00
Buffalo Chicken$8.00
Big Cheese 16"$20.00
Crispy Chicken Wings$10.00
Big Cheese 12"$15.00
Mac and Cini$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
Crickle Fries$7.00
The BBQ Chicken 12"$18.00
See full menu

Location

252 Friend Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Red Hat Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antico Forno

No reviews yet

Antico Forno is billed as “The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant,” and we’re hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston’s North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

The Tip Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston