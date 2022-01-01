Go
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine

Unexpected, understated, and fundamentally authentic. In an alchemical feat of flavor and flare, Cinnamon manages to be both authentic and innovative. Whereas most Indian restaurants ply you with a predictable list of Sub-Continental All Stars, Cinnamon offers a tour of almost every Indian state. - Chronogram, February 2017

51 East Market Street

Popular Items

Lasuni Gobi- V$10.00
Chinese influence. Crispy Cauliflower with special Tomato Sauce
MURGH SHAHI KORMA$20.00
North Indian Recipe. Tandoori grilled boneless chicken braised in a light sauce
of ground cashews, almonds and spices
Plain Naan$5.00
the classic punjab bread topped with melted butter
SAAG PANEER$17.00
Specialty of Punjab. Chopped spinach simmered in a creamy sauce of ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin with cubed homemade cheese
Vegetable Samosa$9.00
South Indian Style. Indian Pastry stuffed with vegetables
Cucumber Raita- GF, V$3.00
CHANA GOBI- V$17.00
Specialty of Punjab. Chickpeas simmered with cauliflower and green peas in asauce of ground pumpkin seeds, ginger, turmeric, cuminand homemade yogurt
Garlic Naan$5.00
the classic punjab bread topped with melted butter, garlic and cilantro
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$20.00
tandoori grilled boneless chicken in a tomato cream sauce with mild spices
Mango Lassi$4.00
Location

Rhinebeck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
