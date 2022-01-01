Go
Toast

Cipriani at Home

Cipriani dishes available in southampton

136 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Al Curry$25.00
Cipriani Vanilla Ice Cream$12.00
Steamed Chilean Sea Bass Alla Carlina$35.00
Baked White Tagliolini with Mushrooms Pasta$19.00
See full menu

Location

136 Main Street

Southhampton NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLU MAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tutto il Giorno

No reviews yet

Imagine an authentic Italian restaurant as comfortable as it is chic, familiar as it is fashionable. Tutto il Giorno is that place: the perfect marriage of delicious cuisine and desirable location. What started as a simple dream between friends to create European outdoor dining in the Hamptons, has grown into a modern family of restaurants from the Hamptons to New York City, and beyond.

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

​Essential Milanese cuisine.

75 Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston