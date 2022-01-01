Go
Main pic
Bars & Lounges

The Circ Bar

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

210 South 1st Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

210 South 1st Street, Ann Arbor MI 48104

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nightcap

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails, over 300 spirits, and amazing beer too!

Blind Pig / 8 Ball Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Last Word

No reviews yet

The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine.
Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St).
We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

The Circ Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston