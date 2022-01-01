Bars & Lounges
The Circ Bar
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
210 South 1st Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
210 South 1st Street, Ann Arbor MI 48104
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
Come in and enjoy!
Nightcap
Craft cocktails, over 300 spirits, and amazing beer too!
Blind Pig / 8 Ball Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
The Last Word
The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine.
Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St).
We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.