CIRCA at Clarendon

SANDWICHES

3010 Clarendon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels and Blue$11.50
Flash fried, applewood smoked bacon, balsamic, and blue cheese.
Four Cheese Macaroni$11.00
Cavatappi pasta, crispy prosciutto, and herbed bread crumbs.
Soup of the Day$7.00
Monday + Tuesday: Crab &amp; Corn Chowder Wednesday-Friday: Chicken Tortilla Saturday + Sunday: Shrimp Bisque **Certain soups only available on certain days. No substitutions**
Circa Burger $15.50
Certified angus beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion scallion aioli, brioche bun, and fries.
Rustic Italian Flatbread$14.00
Sopressata, local Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
Shotgun Shrimp$13.00
Sweet chili sauce. Jicama slaw micro cilantro.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Spicy apricot chili glaze, carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing.
Veg and Quinoa Bowl$15.00
Baby kale house pickled beets, avocado, marinated tomatoes, balsamic onions, sunflower seeds, fried goat cheese, grilled lemon, and champange vinaigrette.
Crushed Tomato Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, basil, and fresh mozzarella.
Wild Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
Cremini, shiitake, portabello oyster, arugula, pesto, truffle oil, and mozzarella.

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3010 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Buena Vida’s guests will have an authentic Mexican dining experience featuring homestyle cooking that transcends what one expects from most Mexican restaurants in America. Buena Vida's from-scratch menu, balances dishes from the land and sea, with many creative options for vegans and vegetarians to explore the unlimited tasting menu. Lush botanicals enliven the surroundings and serve as a key definer of the experience, creating the impression of dining in the Mexican rainforest. The restaurant Buena Vida takes pride in using fresh and seasonal ingredients. All of our food items are made from scratch, not to mention our house-made salsas, hand-made tamales and house-made-to-order corn tortillas.

