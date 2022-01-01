Go
Circa Brewing Co

Circa Brewing Co is a fully functioning brewery and brick oven pizza restaurant in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn

PIZZA

141 Lawrence St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)

Popular Items

Spacelab Wheat 4 Pack$20.00
Truffle Fries$11.00
hand-cut french fries with truffle oil, truffle salt, parmigiano regianno, chives
Boy's Got Heat$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, spicy pork sausage, red peppers, calabrian chili, parmigiano
Salumi$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, hot soppressata, garlic, oregano, honey
Meatless Mistress$19.00
wild mushrooms, roasted red pepper, garlic confit, arugula salad
Quality Control 4 Pack$20.00
Half Dozen Brick Oven Wings$14.00
Half dozen of our fan favorite brick oven wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce or have it in our original sweet tea brine! Served with blue cheese.
Margherita$15.00
mozzarella, fresh basil
Burrata$16.00
arugula and strawberry salad with aged balsamic vinegar.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 Lawrence St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

