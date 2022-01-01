Go
Circle 7 Ranch

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

14412 Clayton Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$11.00
Two certified angus beef patties, with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Warm, Soft, and Baked to Perfection- Served with Spicy
Queso Blanco for Dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken Tenders Tossed in Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar,
Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion - Served in a Flour Tortilla
Traditional Wings 1 lb$13.00
Select Style: Grilled Memphis Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce,
Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ, and BBQ -Served with Your
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Frisco Melt$12.50
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island,
American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Buddy Salad$14.00
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
B2C2 Burger$12.50
Two certified angus beef patties with, two layers of bacon, and two layers of cheddar.
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Boneless Wings 1lb$11.50
Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey
BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of
Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14412 Clayton Rd

Ballwin MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

