Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd

Popular Items

Traditional Wings 1 lb$13.00
Select Style: Grilled Memphis Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce,
Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ, and BBQ -Served with Your
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Buddy Salad$14.00
House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws.
RECOMEND WITH RANCH
#25$12.50
Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Secret Sauce, 2 Layers of
American, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, and Diced Onion - Served
on Our Signature Branded Bun.
Classic Burger$11.00
Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Boneless Wings 1lb$11.50
Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey
BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of
Ranch or Blue Cheese.
C7 Ranch Wrap$13.50
Marinated and Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepper
Jack, Cilantro, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cucumbers,
Tri-Color Corn Tortilla Strings, BBQ Sauce, Circle 7
Ranch Dressing, and Lettuce- Served in a Whole Wheat
Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken Tenders Tossed in Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar,
Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion - Served in a Flour Tortilla.
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
B2C2 Burger$12.50
Two certified angus beef patties with, two layers of bacon, and two layers of cheddar.
Location

11769 Manchester Rd

Des Peres MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
