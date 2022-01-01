Go
Circle Tavern

Great Food. Cold Beer.
Eat. Drink. Play. Party.

CHICKEN WINGS

18 w Conti Parkway

Avg 4.8 (18 reviews)

Single$7.00
One quarter pound patty smashed and seared on the flat top. Served with Fries.
The Tavern Sampler$16.00
Chicken tenders, fried ravioli , mozzarella sticks, and onion rings. Served with marinara and Tavern sauce.
8 Piece Traditional$11.00
Chicago-style wings handspun in your favorite sauce.
Side of Cheese Sauce$0.50
Tavern Cheesesteak$14.00
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions, jalapenos and homemade cheese sauce on a par baked roll. Served with fries.
Side of Tavern Sauce$0.60
Side of White Cheese Sauce$0.70
Patty Melt$9.00
Two juicy 1/4 pound burgers served on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions and American cheese. Served with Fries.
Double$10.00
Two quarter pound patties smashed and seared on the flat top. Served with Fries.
8 Piece Tenders$14.00
Tender all-white meat chicken, lightly breaded and cooked to a golden crisp. Handspun in your favorite sauce or served plain with sauce on the side.
Location

18 w Conti Parkway

Elmwood Park IL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
