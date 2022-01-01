Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri
Come on in and enjoy! We are offering some of the best Louisiana Cuisine.
1221 MLK Highway
Popular Items
Location
1221 MLK Highway
Lake Charles LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Shooters Bar & Grill
Shooters Bar & Grill located upstairs inside of Game2Life!
Calla
Come in and enjoy!
Stellar Beans
Fresh roasted fair trade, organic coffee, out of this world French Beignets, amazing sandwiches and yummy treats!
1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!