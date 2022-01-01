Go
Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri

Come on in and enjoy! We are offering some of the best Louisiana Cuisine.

1221 MLK Highway

Popular Items

Dip 2 oz.$1.00
Corn$1.00
Potato 2$1.00
Fish & Shrimp Platter$15.97
Cajun Wings
Chicken wings seasoned to perfect & fried. Wings only!
2 SNOW Crabs$21.97
Loaded English Bayou$16.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and grilled shrimp & crawfish tails
English Bayou Potato$15.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and shrimp
Turkey Neck$2.50
Seafood Bayou Fries$9.97
Cajun Fries topped with our famous cheese sauce and shrimp
1221 MLK Highway

Lake Charles LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
