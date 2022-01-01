Go
Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP)

10 inch square, thick pan pizza with crispy fried cheese edge.
16 inch hand-tossed circle pies
**********The phone number above is not active.

2513 Tulip St

Popular Items

10 Inch Square Pan Pizza
A thicker pan style pizza
Location

2513 Tulip St

philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
