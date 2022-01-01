Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP)
10 inch square, thick pan pizza with crispy fried cheese edge.
16 inch hand-tossed circle pies
**********The phone number above is not active.
2513 Tulip St
philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
