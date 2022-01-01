Circleville General Store
Bar and grill
1
Location
1
Taylor TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Louisiana Longhorn Cafe
Cajun Food with an Attitude
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt
Authentic Chinese Cuisine, In a comfy family owned business.
Good Strangers
Serving Take-Out and To-Go Daily!
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor
Come in and enjoy!