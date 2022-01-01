Go
Circus Bar

Local Hang out Since 1978.
Full Liquor, Food, Pool, Darts...
Daily Food & Drink Specials.
Smokers Welcome
Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1461 SW 30 Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

*10 AND SIDE$12.50
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
Side: Fries or Tots
*5 WINGS & SIDE$8.25
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
Side: Fries or Tots
BYOB$10.00
SODA(GUN)$1.50
*20 Special$17.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-Cheese Burger$9.25
TG-10 Wings$10.25
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
TG-20 Special$12.00
No All Flats or Drums.
Specify sauce on side other wise sauces will be combined.
Xtra Bleu Cheese$1.25
*10 WINGS$11.00
Sauce Choices: Mild, Medium, Hot,
BBQ, Teriyaki
Dry Rub: Lemon Pepper
House: Jim Bob- Garlic, MSG, Onion, Paprika....
ADD: Minced Garlic or Honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1461 SW 30 Ave

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday10:05 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Tuesday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Friday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Saturday11:03 am - 8:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

