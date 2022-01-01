Go
Citizen

Welcome to Citizen Café and Bar. We are located in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington in the shadow of the Space Needle. We love our neighborhood and the people that we see everyday, as well as those who might be passing through, looking for a place to grab a bite or a sip. We also love creating food and drinks that are fun and delicious. Things are always changing with new specials for every season and creative new ideas for cocktails and dishes. Be at home in our cozy cafe or on our sun-drenched patio and let us take care of you.

706 Taylor Ave. North

Popular Items

Authentic Mexican Mocha
Mexican chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, cayenne, topped with orange zest whip
Breakfast Tacos$9.95
Two soft flour tortilla tacos with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, a side of black beans and your choice of house made pico de gallo, green salsa verde, or smoky chipotle salsa.
Chai Latte
Farmer's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, toast, herb roasted potatoes, and your choice of bacon, black forest ham, andouille chicken sausage or a veggie patty.
Nutella$12.95
Fresh strawberries, drizzled with Nutella, sprinkled with powdered sugar & topped whipped cream.
Nachos$13.95
Seasoned black beans, Mexican cheese, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, sour cream & guacamole
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple & Vanilla Latte
Pure maple syrup aged in oak bourbon barrels mixed with vanilla for a delicious latte
Latte
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Brioche bun with a fried egg, white cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato chutney, and chipotle mayo. Your choice of bacon, black forest ham, andouille chicken sausage, or a veggie patty
Crunchy Pear Crisp$12.95
Sweet local cinnamon caramelized and browned pears, mixed with nutty, crunchy crisp, and topped with whipped cream.
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
