Go
Citizen Vine image

Citizen Vine

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

609 Sutter Street

Folsom, CA 95630

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

609 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Folsom State Slickers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Citizen Vine

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston