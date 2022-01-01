Citizen Eatery
Citizen Eatery is a bright, flavor filled, health-conscious cafe & full bar serving a 100% meat-free menu including all-day breakfast. Happy hour drinks and food specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 6. Conveniently located in central Austin with plenty of free & easy parking.
We offer cash-back rewards for returning guests!
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5011 BURNET RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5011 BURNET RD
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
