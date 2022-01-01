Go
Citizen Eatery

Citizen Eatery is a bright, flavor filled, health-conscious cafe & full bar serving a 100% meat-free menu including all-day breakfast. Happy hour drinks and food specials Monday through Friday from 4 to 6. Conveniently located in central Austin with plenty of free & easy parking.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5011 BURNET RD • $$

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$13.00
Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing
Family Size Pecan Pesto Beets$14.00
Flame Grilled Asparagus$7.50
Yuca Fries$9.00
Rosemary Skillet Potatoes$6.50
Wilted Kale$6.00
Pecan Pesto Beets$9.00
Citizen Fries$7.00
A big basket of golden fries
Mixed Basket$9.00
Basket of citizen fries, Texas tumbleweed & yuca fries
Texas Tumbleweed$8.00
Fried veggie noodles lightly dusted with rice bran flour
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5011 BURNET RD

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
