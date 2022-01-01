Go
Citizen Public House

Established in 2011 in downtown Scottsdale, our restaurant serves award-winning fare and delicious drinks. Named a Best New Restaurant by numerous publications in its first year, Citizen Public House is still beloved today by locals and visitors alike.

Crab Cakes$26.00
Oaxacan Chile Remoulade, Corn & Arugula Salad
Bernie's Mac & Cheese$10.00
Three Cheese Blend, Panko Crumbs, Chilled Tomato Relish
Amaro Meatloaf$26.00
Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Zucchini, , Demi-Glace, Porcini Cream
Smashed Potatoes$5.00
The Original Chopped Salad$16.00
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
Family Chopped Salad$30.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.
Green Chili Burger$18.00
Angus Chuck & Brisket Blend, Green Chili Sauce, Corn Salsa, Queso Oaxaca, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
French Fries$5.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil
Chicken Chopped Salad$16.00
Diced Chicken Breast, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-herb Dressing
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
