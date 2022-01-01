Go
Cicci Di Carne image

Cicci Di Carne

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

250 Vesey Street

New York, NY 10281

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Thin Fries$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Pepsi$3.50
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Impossible Truffle Burger$13.50
4oz Impossible patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Manly Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
Truffle Fries$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

250 Vesey Street, New York NY 10281

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Sauce Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Sauce Pizzeria is the nostalgic pizza parlor from Everyday Hospitality offering a selection of New York style thin crust pies. Toppings include Classic Cheese, Vodka, and Pepperoni

SKINNYPIZZA

No reviews yet

Cicci Di Carne

orange starNo Reviews
