EllaMia

Come in and enjoy!

3075 Prospect Park Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Umami Tenders$9.50
3 Piece crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Thin Fries$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Krispy Rice Lunch Box$15.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (1 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Small Baked Crab Handroll (1 pc)
Small Spicy Tuna Handroll (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Handroll (1 pc)
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
Evian$4.00
Onion Rings$4.50
Tempura battered onion rings served with your choice of one sauce.
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
Krispy Shrimp Handroll$8.00
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)

Location

3075 Prospect Park Dr.

Rancho Cordova CA

