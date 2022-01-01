Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
338 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Georgia's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Modern Times [Anaheim]
Come in and enjoy!
Poppy & Seed Anaheim
Come in and enjoy!
Rollin Sushi Cafe
Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!