233 South Beverly Drive

Popular Items

Thin Fries$3.95
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
The Nashville Hot Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature spice blend, dipped in spicy Nashville Sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and mayo.
The Truffle Burger$11.95
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, Truffle Cheddar Cheese, Pickle Chips, Truff Mayo on a Squishy Bun.
Parm Truffle Fries$5.95
Truffle infused Umami Spice, topped with Parmesan Cheese, and served with choice of sauce.
The Buffalo Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in Buffalo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, shredded romaine, and blue cheese sauce.
Pepsi$3.50
Cheesy Potato Tots$7.50
Hand breaded and deep fried potato tots filled with our signature three cheese blend, topped with Parmesan cheese, with your choice of sauce.
Edamame$4.00
Tossed with Coarse Salt.
The Umami Burger$10.95
Smashed Double Patties, Dashi Onions, American Cheese, Pickle Chips, Umami Sauce on a Squishy Bun.
233 South Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
