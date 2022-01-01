Go
Toast

Katsuya

Come in and enjoy!

11777 San Vicente Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade
12oz Bottle
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice$7.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Just Krispy$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll$8.00
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Krispy Heaven$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Pepsi$3.50
Evian$4.00
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
The Original Baked Crab Handroll$8.00
Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
See full menu

Location

11777 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pop's Bagels - Brentwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzana Brentwood

No reviews yet

Our dough is made by hand in the Neapolitan tradition then fermented and proofed for two days. We use organic stone ground Italian flour and San Marzano tomatoes that are grown exclusively for Pizzana in the Naples countryside. Our mozzarella, or "fior di latte," is shipped fresh from Italy several times a week.

Jon & Vinny's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston