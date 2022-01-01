Go
Toast

Umami Burger

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2981 Bristol St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)

Popular Items

Krispy Shrimp Handroll$8.00
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Just Krispy$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
Sushi Roll Set$15.00
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc)
1x California Roll (8 pc)
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Impossible Truffle Burger$13.50
4oz Impossible patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2981 Bristol St.

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salty Bear Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Get Crowlers to-go and enjoy!

Gunwhale Ales

No reviews yet

Gunwhale Ales is an independently owned and operated brewery & blendery, with taprooms in Costa Mesa and Orange, California. Our beers strike a balance between the raw, wild spirit of farmhouse brewing, and the pioneering hop forward styles of California. We have an obsession with yeast driven Saisons, hoppy IPAs, and other rustic, wild and sour beers. This gives our beers uncommon qualities that are both surprisingly delicate and nuanced, yet refined and robust in their simplicity. From bright, billowy summer ales to rustic, fortifying stormers that stand up to the rougher seas, Gunwhale makes beers that reflect the culinary and cultural heritage of the West Coast.

Habana

No reviews yet

Habana @ The Lab in Costa Mesa

Mesa

No reviews yet

As you wish!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston