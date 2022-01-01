Go
Toast

Umami Burger

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

189 The Grove Drive • $$

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)

Popular Items

The Diablo Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend, tossed in our FIERY HOT Diablo sauce, in between a toasted brioche bun with cole slaw, pickles, and mayo. 🌶🌶🌶
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of LA's Farmers Market neighborhood.

Market Tavern

No reviews yet

A British Pub located on the corner of Third and Fairfax.

EBs Beer & Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picnic Society by Gwen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston