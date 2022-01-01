GO by Citizens

Go
Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Sunnyside Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Manly Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
Location

643 N La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
