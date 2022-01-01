Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2100 Franklin St. #2190 • $$
Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Popular Items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
|Krispy Shrimp Handroll
|$8.00
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Krispy Rice Lunch Box
|$15.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (1 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (1 pc)
Small Baked Crab Handroll (1 pc)
Small Spicy Tuna Handroll (1 pc)
Truffle Avocado Handroll (1 pc)
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
|Umami Classic Burger
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
|Krispy Heaven
|$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
|The Box
|$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
|Just Krispy
|$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
Location
2100 Franklin St. #2190
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
