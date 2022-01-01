Umami Burger

Go
525 Broadway #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Classic Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, and classic sauce.
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned in our signature spice blend in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce.
The Original Baked Crab Handroll$8.95
Baked Crab, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll$9.95
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Chocolate Milkshake$8.95
Chocolate ice cream, milk and whipped cream. Add caramel sauce, hot fudge chocolate sauce, cherries or glazed nuts at an additional cost.
Location

525 Broadway #100

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
