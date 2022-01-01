Umami Burger

Green Street Local

No reviews yet

Green Street Local, located at 130 S Green Street, is a West Loop neighborhood Spot that offers guests Chicago Comfort Food with a grown-up twist. Select Craft Cocktails, an informed Beer & Wine selection priced for enjoyment, rounding out the locally focused menu.

Staying true to its passion, Green Street Local uses Chicago as the inspiration, with the city and its diverse neighborhoods informing the concept. Chicago can be seen throughout from the menu names, dish inspirations, regionally sourced ingredients and more.

