Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St.



Popular Items

Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
Krispy Shrimp Handroll$8.00
Krispy Panko Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, Sushi Rice Wrapped in Soy Paper (2 pieces)
Sunnyside Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Thin Fries$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
The Box$30.00
Edamame
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Shrimp Handroll (2 pc)
California Cut Roll (4 pc)
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll (4pc)
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Location

945 W. Randolph St.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
