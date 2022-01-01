Go
Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave.

Popular Items

Impossible Truffle Burger$13.50
4oz Impossible patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Onion Rings$4.50
Tempura battered onion rings served with your choice of one sauce.
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Krispy Heaven$35.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
The Original Spicy Tuna Handroll (2pc)
The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2 pc)
King Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (2 pc)
Evian$4.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice$7.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Sunnyside Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon strips, fried egg, truffle aioli, avocado, tomato spread, lettuce, pickles, American cheese
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Location

10975 Weyburn Ave.

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
