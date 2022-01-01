Go
Toast

Citizen Vine

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

609 Sutter St • $$

Avg 4.5 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Wellington Bites$11.00
FB Chicken Pesto$9.00
Flatbread
Mon, 7/27 4:30-7:30pm
Asian Meatballs$9.00
SOLD OUT-Red Wine Braised Short Rib for 2, Au Gratin Potatoes, Dessert & Bottle of Wine$35.00
FB Brussel Sprout$9.00
Flatbread
Lg Charcuterie Board & Bottle of Wine$39.00
Chefs Selection of Meats & Cheeses
Wed, 7/29 4:30-7:30pm
Tues, 7/28 7/28 4:30-7:30pm
Tacos, Chicken$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

609 Sutter St

Folsom CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Folsom State Slickers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston