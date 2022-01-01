Go
Citizen Vine Lincoln

Citizen Vine is a casual restaurant which features a delicious tapas style menu and a extensive by the glass wine list. We were voted best tapas restaurant in Sacramento 4 years in a row! Order now for take out or call us at (916) 409-2361!

845 Twelve Bridges Dr

Popular Items

Tri-Tip Grilled Cheese$12.00
IT'S BACK!!!!
Many have asked us for our famous Tri Tip Grilled Cheese and we have decided to bring it back for our take-out/delivery!
On sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, Fire Brother's Chipotle Sauce, garlic butter, and yummy tri-tip!
CV's Charcuterie Box$25.00
**No modifications.**
Charcuterie Board in a BOX! Chef's choice of two cheeses, two meats plus all goodies.
Serves 2-4 people.
Chicken & Bacon Tacos$9.00
Corn tortillas with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, ranch slaw, chipotle aioli and avocado cream
Southwestern Egg Rolls$10.00
Two Lightly Fried Served With Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Chicken & Bacon Tacos$10.00
Corn tortillas with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, ranch slaw, chipotle aioli and avocado cream!
Mexican Hummus$10.00
Mexican style hummus with house made flour tortillas, smoked paprika.
Margherita Flatbread$11.00
Pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze.
House Chop Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, smoked bacon, diced chicken, shredded parmesan, house ranch dressing on the side!
Chipotle & Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Smoked Bacon$10.00
Our famous Mac & Cheese! Chipotle, smoked cheddar, topped with thick cut bacon and panko
Bolognese Lasagna$15.00
Paul's epic pork and beef Bolognese lasagna with garlic naan bread.
Location

845 Twelve Bridges Dr

Lincoln CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
