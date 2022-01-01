Go
Citron Restaurant & Bar

Consistently rated one of Baltimore's Best Restaurants, Citron is a refined yet casually elegant dining experience in Baltimore County. Our Contemporary American seasonal menu offers the best from land and sea. Enjoy fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, salads, sushi and desserts along with fine wines, craft cocktails and spirits of your choice. Citron has many upscale yet warm and inviting areas to enjoy great meals and conversation, including dining rooms, bars, fireplaces and al fresco on scenic Quarry Lake. Citron's been named by Baltimore Magazine Food Editors a "Baltimore's Best Restaurant" and Voted by Readers as Best: Fine Dining, Fancy Bar, Al Fresco, Chef (runner up), Cocktails, Steak, and Server. Plus OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards. It is our pleasure to serve you.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

2605 Quarry Lake Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)

Popular Items

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Texas Brown$23.00
Cocktail Sauce, Citrus
Parisian Vanilla Cheesecake$14.00
Seasonal Berries, Fresh Crème
Daegu Supreme$47.00
Maine Lobster Atop Shrimp Tempura Roll, Tobiko & Avocado
Aged Deer Creek Mac N Cheese$15.00
16 oz Prime French Cut Cowboy Rib Eye$69.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
Original Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped Iceberg, Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Oregano, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Key Lime Pie$14.00
Graham Cracker Crumb, Meringue, Fresh Kiwi
Goyang Roll$46.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls$20.00
Asian Tso Sauce
Gold Leaf Chocolate Macadamia Nut Bar$14.00
Layered Vanilla & Cream Cheese Mousse
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2605 Quarry Lake Drive

Baltimore MD

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
