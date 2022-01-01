Go
Citrus Jamaica Grill

www.CitrusFreshGrill.com

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

801 Village Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (144 reviews)

Kids Meal$5.95
Soda$2.20
Chicken Bites N Fries (friday)
3 Soft Tacos
Build your tacos the way YOU love them. Load them with as may toppings as you desire at no extra cost!
Yucca Bites$2.99
Bowl
Garlic Butter Shrimp Salad$13.50
Burrito
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
Cheese Steak Sliders$13.50
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

801 Village Blvd

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ

No reviews yet

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ was born out of the concept of offering Prime Halal Non-GMO all-natural Prime Brisket, coming from cows that are free-range, grass-fed, and never given hormones or antibiotics.
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has been known to have the most delicious brisket on this side of Texas. Its founder Cleveland Stubbs prides himself on making his food from scratch daily, from it’s rubs to its sauces, sides, and desserts.
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ has had a history of sourcing out the absolute best meats you can get.
As Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ moves from private catering venues to its new home, we promise that our meats will be all-natural and only Prime, we strive to make sure our food meets and exceed your expectations.
“WE HOPE YOU COME FOR THE BBQ, BUT STAY BECAUSE YOU’RE FAMILY”

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

No reviews yet

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yum Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

