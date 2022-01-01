Citrus Heights restaurants you'll love
Citrus Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Citrus Heights restaurants
More about India Oven
India Oven
6105 Sunrise Vista dr, Citrus Heights
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$7.95
|CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN
|$17.95
|TANDOORI CHICKEN
|$17.95
More about 15 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
15 Beach Hut Deli
6406 Sunrise BLVD, Citrus Heights
|Popular items
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
More about Fukumi Ramen - Citrus Heights
Fukumi Ramen - Citrus Heights
5410 Sunrise blvd #2, citrus heights
|Popular items
|Fukumi Ramen
|$14.95
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and
black garlic oil
|Kids Ramen
|$5.75
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size)
(10 years old and under)
|Chicken Mayo Bowl
|$10.50
A bowl of rice topped with Honey Garlic Chicken, mayo, green onion and sesame seed
More about Leatherby’s Family Creamery
Leatherby’s Family Creamery
7910 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights