Citrus Heights restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Citrus Heights

Must-try Citrus Heights restaurants

India Oven image

 

India Oven

6105 Sunrise Vista dr, Citrus Heights

Avg 4 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$7.95
CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN$17.95
TANDOORI CHICKEN$17.95
More about India Oven
15 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

15 Beach Hut Deli

6406 Sunrise BLVD, Citrus Heights

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
More about 15 Beach Hut Deli
Ciro's Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA

Ciro's Pizza Cafe

7521 OLD AUBURN RD., Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ciro's Pizza Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Fukumi Ramen - Citrus Heights

5410 Sunrise blvd #2, citrus heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fukumi Ramen$14.95
The original smooth and rich pork based soup with thin noodle, Flavored with salt based sauce topped with EXTRA pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, green onion, sprouts, seaweed, and
black garlic oil
Kids Ramen$5.75
The original smooth chicken based soup with thin noodle. Flavored with salt based sauce, topped with corn and pork belly chashu (1/2size)
(10 years old and under)
Chicken Mayo Bowl$10.50
A bowl of rice topped with Honey Garlic Chicken, mayo, green onion and sesame seed
More about Fukumi Ramen - Citrus Heights
Leatherby’s Family Creamery image

 

Leatherby’s Family Creamery

7910 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Leatherby’s Family Creamery
