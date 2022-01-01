Go
CITRUS & SALT

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

142 Berkeley St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)

Popular Items

FRESH MADE JALAPEÑO CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$13.00
STREET CORN$11.00
flaming hot cheeto crumbs, smoked mayonnaise, cotija
BOWL OF QUESO$5.00
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
BEER BATTERED FISH TACO$12.00
SPICY CAULIFLOWER TACOS$10.00
CHURROS$10.00
Vanilla Dulce
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
PULLED PORK CRUNCHY TACOS$12.00
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

142 Berkeley St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
