City BREAK fast
Home cooked food, FAST.
7580 Springbox Drive Suite 110
Location
7580 Springbox Drive Suite 110
Fairburn GA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.
St. James Live Jazz Club
Come in and enjoy!!
Studio Cigar Lounge
Studio Cigar Lounge delivers an elevated cigar smoking experience in a luxurious setting, featuring delectable small-plates and craft cocktails.
Sliders Burger Joint
We have created a fantastic restaurant with Gourmet Burgers and a set of 3 Sliders Beef or Turkey! We have Draft Beer and Delicious Wines and Sangrias! We offer Dine-In and To Go order and Delivery!!