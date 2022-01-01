City Built Brewing Company

Go
16.9oz Bottle Prime Divisor$16.00
Rye Barrel Aged Imperial Stout • Aged For One Year In Eastern Kille Rye Barrels • Toasted Coconut • Ugandan Vanilla Beans • Almond Joy-Ish • 12.4%
Shrimp Taco Meal$14.00
Coconut Breaded Shrimp • Mango Slaw • Tomato Serrano Jam • Cilantro •
Mix 2 Tacos
Mix & Match 2 Tacos
Chicken Taco Meal$14.00
Chicken Tinga • Esquite • Guajillo Salsa • Serrano Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
Bori Balls!$10.00
Traditional Puerto Rican Rice Croquettas (with Bacon & Spiced Beef) • Sofrito Cream
16.9oz Bottle Closed Form$16.00
Rye Barrel Aged Imperial Stout • Chopped Peanuts • PB • Coca Nibbs • Graham Crackers • "He Got Chocolate In My Peanut Butter" • 12.5%
16oz Can 3 Hour Stout$5.50
Thick & Viscus • Large & Rotund • Smooth as Velvet • Notes of Caramel & Coffee • 10.5%
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
Mix 3 Tacos
Mix & Match Any 3 Tacos. Meals of Three or More Come With a Side of Chips & Salsa!
Yuca Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Cassava Root • Garlic, Onion & Rosemary • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
QR Codes
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
820 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
