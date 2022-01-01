Go
Toast

City Cafe

Our daytime menu defines classic Southern comfort food!
Evenings are a more “bar food” focused menu with craft cocktails, beer and wine

330 Franklin Road

Brentwood TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
