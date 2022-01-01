Go
City Cellars HTX

City Cellars HTX offers a casual-upscale menu with diverse options including chicken, seafood, steaks, and more! Our wine list is hand-selected and features unique finds as well as some classic favorites!

FRENCH FRIES

1801 Binz Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Stallion$16.00
Sweet Cream Pancakes$14.00
Texas French Toast$15.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Sam Houston's Salmon$28.00
8oz Faroe Island Salmon Filet baked with Chorizo butter. Drizzled with Fig Balsamic Glaze. Served with chef's selection of vegetables and sautéed baby potatoes
Wine Infused Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Brussel Sprouts, House Smoked Pork Belly, sautéed with herb mix, shallots, and white wine, topped with Balsamic Reduction
Cellar Crab Cakes$14.00
Fresh Crab, Roasted Tomato Chutney, Lemon Caper Drizzle
Beef & Bacon Sliders$14.00
44 Farms Beef Sliders, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Challah Slider Bun
Regular Mac & Cheese$12.00
Pancakes
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1801 Binz Street

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
