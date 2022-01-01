Go
Toast

City Coffee and Creperie

Come in and enjoy!!

36 N. Brentwood Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nutella & Strawberry Crepe$11.75
Add almonds, pecans, walnuts OR coconut (additional cost) (*Nutella)
Vineyard Chopped Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
Add Utensils
Please select the quantity of utensil sets you would like included in your order.
Fredbird Crepe$11.75
Strawberries, raspberries & sweet cream cheese topped with strawberry glaze served with whipped cream & powdered sugar
Ann's Green Gable Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, spinach, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bacon & grilled chicken with our poppy seed dressing
Egg & Cheese & Meat Crepe$10.95
Your choice of bacon, chicken, chorizo, ham or turkey
Sandwich & Salad$12.50
Mediterranean Greek Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Feta cheese & Cajun-style chicken breast with Greek-vinaigrette dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, black beans, corn, avocado & tortilla strips with cilantro ranch dressing
Nutella Strawberry Banana$11.75
Strawberries, banana's & Chocolate (*Nutella)
See full menu

Location

36 N. Brentwood Blvd

Clayton MO

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pastaria

No reviews yet

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

Half & Half

No reviews yet

We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!

Pastaria Deli & Wine

No reviews yet

Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston