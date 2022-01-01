Go
Consumer pic

City Deli

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A

Chesapeake, VA 23322

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.25
Served with your choice of homemade Potato Salad, Black Bean Salad, Carrot Salad, Slaw or Chips.
Fountain Drink - Large$2.65
Bottled Water$0.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

450 S Battlefield Blvd Ste A, Chesapeake VA 23322

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
500 S Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
orange star3.4 • 169
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken
orange star4.4 • 1298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken
orange star4.4 • 1298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

City Deli

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston