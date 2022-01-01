Go
City & East image

City & East

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

271 Reviews

2781 Euclid Heights Blvd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2781 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

B Side Liquor Lounge

No reviews yet

Keepin' You Groovin' Since 2003

Cilantro Taqueria

No reviews yet

¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria!

Courtyard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City & East

orange star3.8 • 271 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston