Go
Toast

City Foundry Group - Press Waffle

A NEW WAY TO WAFFLE! Come visit us! Bring a friend, have a waffle and a steaming cup of Perks Beanery coffee and stay a while!

3730 FOREST PARK AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Americano$3.50
The Elvis$8.75
Peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey, and bacon crumble on our golden liege waffle.
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
Two deep fried tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup on our golden liege waffle.
The House$9.25
Our Bestseller! Fresh cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.
See full menu

Location

3730 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes

No reviews yet

We make you cheese!

City Foundry Group - Poptimism

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

INTERGALACTIC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston