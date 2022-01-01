Go
City Greens

City Greens on Freret is now open with normal hours, 7 days a week! Order here for quick, seamless in-store pickup!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

5001 Freret Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)

Popular Items

Pop Chips$1.50
Chopped Cobb$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Beet Street$10.50
sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)
BBQ Chicken$11.50
roasted chicken, pepper jack,
corn, tomato, corn chips, romaine,
pineapple bbq sauce and dijon aioli 710 cal
Southwest$10.95
avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack,
local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)
Build Your Own$9.95
Truffle Caesar$8.50
parmesan-reggiano, focaccia croutons, romaine, truffle caesar dressing 470 cal
Turkey & Avocado$10.95
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved
onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal
Spinach Club$10.75
avocado, red onion, egg, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, creole honey mustard dressing 530 cal (GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5001 Freret Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
