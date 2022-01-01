Go
Toast

City Greens

Fresh Ingredients for a Fresh Perspective

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

909 Poydras St • $$

Avg 4.5 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Cobb$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
Quinoa, Kale & Corn$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
Southwest$10.95
avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack,
local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)
Pop Chips$1.50
Turkey & Avocado$10.95
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved
onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal
Beet Street$10.50
sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)
Build Your Own$9.95
Truffle Caesar$8.50
parmesan-reggiano, focaccia croutons, romaine, truffle caesar dressing 470 cal
BBQ Chicken$11.50
roasted chicken, pepper jack,
corn, tomato, corn chips, romaine,
pineapple bbq sauce and dijon aioli 710 cal
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

909 Poydras St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston