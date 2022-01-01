Go
City Kitchen

Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits

PIZZA

330 S Pickett Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)

Popular Items

Union Square Market Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, chopped egg, bacon, goat cheese, avocado, hearts of palm, tomato, fried onion strings and spiced pecans, with a side of apple mustard vinaigrette
The City Burger$16.00
Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and topped with bourbon barrel glaze, melted pepper jack, bacon, tomato, and fried onion strings with our spicy mustard spread on a soft brioche bun
Beef Burger$13.00
Eight ounce Angus beef burger*, seasoned with our house steak rub and grilled, served with lettuce, tomato & shaved sweet onions.
Santa Barbara Avocado Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, charred sweet corn, shaved red onion, radish, and parmesan with a side of creamy herb & avocado dressing
City Wings$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
Philadelphia Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved house roasted beef steak, cooked on the griddle with our cheese sauce on an Amoroso roll
Chattanooga Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
Little Italy Bolognese$17.00
Our rich slow simmered Angus beef and tomato Bolognese sauce, over fresh fettuccini pasta nests and finished with parmesan cheese and an herb focaccia crostini
Germantown Club$15.00
Sliced Avocado, Grilled chicken breast, Herb roasted tomatoes, provolone, honey-Sriracha bacon jam, lettuce, apple vinaigrette drizzle and mayonnaise on toasted pumpernickel
Make Your Own Pizza (comes with mozzarella and tomato or garlic sauce)$12.00
Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

330 S Pickett Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
