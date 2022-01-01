City Kitchen
Inspired by foods found in cities across America with a toast to their craft brews, wines, and spirits
PIZZA
330 S Pickett Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
330 S Pickett Street
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shooter McGee's
Serving our neighbors since 1979!
Cortado Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar
Experience the finest Japanese restaurant in Northern Virginia, offering authentic and refined Hibachi and Sushi favorites.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0406
Nothing Bundt Cakes