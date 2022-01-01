Go
Toast

City Limits Sports Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

1700 E Fort Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD$10.00
BYO BURGER$10.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
SOUTHWEST CHIX SALAD$13.00
SIDE FRIES$3.00
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP$12.00
CHEESESTEAK$12.00
10 WINGS$13.00
CHEESE STICKS$8.00
BUFFALO CHIX WRAP$12.00
See full menu

Location

1700 E Fort Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serenity Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hull Street Blues Cafe

No reviews yet

Family owned restaurant in historic Locust Point since 1984. Enjoy a Maryland style menu, with something for everyone in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Pokeono -Baltimore

No reviews yet

Fresh Poke Daily. Premade and Build Your Own Creations.

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston