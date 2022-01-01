Go
City Line Bar & Grill

As a restaurant, bar, and member of this thriving community, our one goal is to provide creative, quality products made by people who are passionate to do so. City Line Bar and Grill teeters on the border of Guilderland and Albany, NY, yet embodies the look, feel and expectations of our big city inspiration customized at the local level.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1200 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$16.00
10 Wings Grilled or Fried. Served with Carrots & Celery and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Sauce Choices: Mild – Medium – Hot - Whiskey BBQ – Moonshine – Zinger - Honey Garlic (Soy allergy) – Garlic Parmesan – Caribbean Jerk
Buffalo Wrap$15.00
Flour Tortilla, Grilled or Fried Mild Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jack Cheddar, Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese
Tuscan Chicken$15.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta, House Fries
Roasted Beet Bowl$14.00
Arugula, Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pistachios, Maple Vinaigrette.
Southwest Rolls$13.00
Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheddar, Cilantro, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Chipotle Ranch
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer Battered Haddock, Apple Coleslaw, Choice of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, House Fries
Chicken Penne$18.00
Chicken, Cherry Peppers,
Pancetta (Pork), Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Vodka Sauce, Penne.
Contains Pork
This dish is spicy, remove the cherry peppers if you do not want it to be spicy.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1200 Western Ave

Albany NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
